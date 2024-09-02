Comelec on guard vs deepfakes — Garcia

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Monday it will release guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) during the 2025 elections.

In an interview, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said they are currently finalizing the guidelines on the use of AI and on guarding against deepfakes in social media.

“For the first time, the Comelec will issue guidelines on the use of AI and the penalties for those who do not comply or who violate them,” Garcia told reporters. “This is our commitment because we believe that during the 2025 campaign, many will use AI and deepfakes.”

Garcia said the guidelines are designed to provide equal opportunity for all. “We plan to conduct another forum to explain our guidelines, especially to the political parties,” he added.

A task force, launched in July, has been assigned to protect the upcoming elections against AI-driven misinformation and disinformation by monitoring and regulating published content across TV, radio, print, and online platforms.