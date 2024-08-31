Comelec receives 24K Miru machines

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday said it has so far received 24,000 voting machines from Miru Systems that will be used in next year’s polls.

In a press briefing, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the South Korean firm was initially expected to deliver 20,000 machines last month.

Of the 20,000 ACMs, Garcia said about 7,000 were still with the Bureau of Customs.

“Miru’s initial commitment was just 20,000 automated counting machines (ACMs); they exceeded that number by 4,000,” Garcia told reporters.

On 2 September, the poll body is expected to receive 2,000 more ACMs from Miru Systems.

Garcia said some of Comelec’s regional officers went to South Korea to inspect the ACMs made by Miru Systems.

“Based on their report, they were impressed by how Miru Systems manufactured our machines,” Garcia said.

“For us, we’re happy because Miru Systems is complying with their commitment based on their contact,” he added.

Garcia said 30,000 machines will arrive in September until the 110,000 machines shall have been delivered by December.