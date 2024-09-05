Eligible voters urged to register as deadline draws near

With less than a month remaining before voter registration for 2025 polls come to a close, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) urged eligible voters to register.

“Wala ka man sa bansa, Pilipino ka. Habulin ang deadline. Magparehistro (Even though you’re not in the country, you’re still Filipino. Catch the deadline. Register),” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

As of 31 August, the poll body’s processed voter applications has surpassed the 5.8 million mark.

Comelec has so far processed 5,831,291 new voters.

Of the figure, 3,004,233 are female while 2,827,058 are male.

Calabarzon still has the highest number of newly registered voters at 974,655.

Delisted voters

Meanwhile, failure to participate in two successive elections resulted in the deactivation of more than five million registered voters.

Comelec has so far deactivated a total of 5,376,630 registered voters.

A total of 714,035, on the other hand, have been deleted.

Garcia said voters who want to reactivate their voting status have until 30 September to visit their assigned local Comelec office to process their record.