Comelec suspends voter registration, issuance of voter's certification on Tuesday

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) suspended voter registration and issuance of voter's certification on Tuesday due to heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm (TS) Enteng (International name: Yagi) and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The poll body likewise announced that similar services are also suspended.

Normal operations will resume on Wednesday, 4 September.

Malacañang announced the suspension of government work and classes in public and private schools in all levels in Metro Manila on Tuesday due to inclement weather caused by TS Enteng.

Based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) latest advisory, Enteng is expected to continue moving over Cagayan Valley or the northern part of the Cordillera Administrative Region.