Comelec to release guidelines on AI use during 2025 polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said it will release guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) during 2025 elections.

In an ambush interview, Comelec Chairperson Georg Garcia said they are currently editing the guidelines on AI and deepfakes in social media.

“Susubukan na po ng Comelec for the first time na maglabas ng guidelines para sa panuntunan sa paggamit ng AI at kaparusahan sa mga hindi po susunod at sa mga lalabag dito (The Comelec, for the first time, will try to issue guidelines for the rules on the use of AI and punishment for those who do not comply or violate them),” Garcia told reporters.

“Commitment po natin yan sapagkat naniniwala tayo para sa kampanya sa 2025, sigurado madami nang gagamit ng AI at deepfakes (It’s our commitment because we believe that during the 2025 campaign, a lot of people will use AI and deepfakes),” he added.

Garcia said the crafted guidelines are meant to give “equal opportunity for all.”

“Plano natin mag-conduct ng isang forum muli para maipaliwanag ang guidelines natin lalong-lalo na sa political parties (We are planning to conduct another forum to explain our guidelines, especially to political parties),” he added.

A task force tasked with protecting the upcoming polls against AI-driven misinformation and disinformation through monitoring and regulating published content on quad-media such as TV, radio, print, and online was launched in July.