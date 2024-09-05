CAAP firm on private aircraft screening

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing Memorandum Circular 005-2023, which requires all passengers, including those boarding private aircraft, to undergo security checks at authorized terminals.

All area center managers and airport managers have been directed by CAAP director general Capt. Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo to supervise the processing of all documentation and security requirements for passengers arriving and departing at CAAP-operated airports, except for military flights.

“This policy demonstrates CAAP’s dedication to maintaining the highest aviation security standards,” Tamayo said.

Meantime, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has commended the stringent implementation of the memorandum.