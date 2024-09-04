Perfect Painters far from satisfied

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. — Terrafirma vs TNT

7:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs San Miguel

Rain or Shine is enjoying its finest start in 12 years after going unbeaten in four outings.

But head coach Yeng Guiao reminds his men not to rest on their laurels, but instead, brace for tougher games ahead as the playoffs race in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup heats up.

The Elasto Painters try to extend their winning streak against a wounded San Miguel Beer side and complete a sweep of the first half of the double-round robin pool play in an acid test today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Tipoff of the exciting Group B showdown is slated at 7:30 p.m. while defending champion TNT tangles with winless Terrafirma at 5 p.m.

Everything has been going right for Rain or Shine as its current win-loss record marks the franchise’s best start since the 2012 edition of the same import-laden tournament when it captured its first-ever crown.

The Elasto Painters have been showing superb collective team effort with different names taking the spotlight in each match.

But Guiao is far from contented with what his team has achieved so far.

“We’ve yet to reach that position to consider ourselves in the title contention. This is just a little sample size,” said Guiao, whose squad crushed import-less Phoenix, 116-99, last Friday.

“We’re just four games in. We still have to face San Miguel.”

And the Beermen will be a tougher nut to crack coming off back-to-back losses.

San Miguel is on a skid following a hot start for a 2-2 card, losing to Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 102-108, and NLEX in a painful, 108-112, overtime decision last Saturday in Cagayan de Oro City.

Beermen coach Jorge Gallent expects June Mar Fajardo, Jordan Adams, CJ Perez and the rest of his crew to get their groove together to arrest their slump against Rain or Shine’s Aaron Fuller, Adrian Nocum, Jhonard Clarito, Gian Mamuyac and Santi Santillan.

Meanwhile, the Tropang Giga try to firm up their hold of the top spot in Group A at the close of their first-round campaign.

Sporting a 3-1 card capped by an 88-82 win over Magnolia to end the previous month, TNT coach Chot Reyes hopes September will be better.

“When I (first) saw the schedule, I said if we can come off the end of August with a 3-1 slate I’d be very happy because we saw that we have Meralco and Magnolia right away and we know how strong they are,” Reyes said.

“And then we’ve had losing records against NorthPort and Converge the last conference. So, I said they’re all tough games for us. If we can finish at 3-1 then that would be a good start for us. So we’re there now and our job now is to take a look at September,” he added.

The Tropang Giga led by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Rey Nambatac and Calvin Oftana should have little trouble disposing of the Dyip.

Terrafirma has yet to win after four matches.

Making matters worse for the Dyip is the absence of main gunner Juami Tiongson for the rest of the conference due to a hamstring injury he suffered in their 103-124 loss to the Hotshots last Sunday.

Christian Standhardinger will have to snap out of his lackluster performance of late as well as import Antonio Hester to ease the scoring load carried alone by Stanley Pringle.