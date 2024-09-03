DOH inspects barbershop, spa amid mpox threat

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday paid a surprise inspection to a barbershop and a spa in Quezon City amid mpox threat.

This, as the active cases of mpox in the country rose to eight, as three new cases were detected on Sunday, 1 September.

DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa and Acting City Health Officer Dr. Ramona Asuncion DG. Abarquez of Quezon City, together with DOH and Quezon City health officials and staff, visited Gruppo Barbero Manila and New York Spa along Timog Avenue to discuss mpox prevention as part of preparedness and response measures.

"DOH recognizes and thanks the cooperation of establishments like barbershops, salons, and spas in our response efforts against Mpox. The virus will find it hard to spread where businesses work actively with health authorities," Herbosa said.

“Adherence to public health standards is best when there is a clear understanding of the science behind infection prevention and control," he added.

Herbosa noted that the DOH is close to publishing its specific mpox guidelines for establishments and settings.

Common mpox symptoms are skin rashes or mucosal lesions which can last two to four weeks, accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

It can be transmitted through close contact with someone who has mpox, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.

People with mpox can pass the disease on to others until all sores have healed and a new layer of skin has formed.