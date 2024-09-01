DoH records 3 new mpox cases

The Department of Health (DoH) confirmed on Sunday three new mpox cases, bringing the total active cases of the disease to eight. The DoH said that two cases were recorded in Metro Manila, and the other one in the CALABARZON region.

To date, there had been 17 recorded mpox cases in the country since 2022, with nine of the cases having recovered since last year. All three new cases have the monkeypox virus (MPXV) clade II, a milder form of the virus.

“Findings indicate that the transmission dynamics of clade II still hold true: Close, intimate, and skin-to-skin contact,” the DoH said.

According to the health department, mpox Case 15 is a 29-year-old male from the National Capital Region (NCR) whose symptoms started on 21 August with rashes on his upper lip, arm and in his intimate part.

The patient also had swollen neck lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle pain and weakness. A day later, he started to have fever. He opted to stay at home and was checked by a doctor through teleconsultation.

He has no travel history but had anonymous sexual encounters with one close contact. He remains isolated in his home.

Case 16, meanwhile, is a 34-year-old male, also from the NCR who exhibited symptoms on 27 August. He had rashes and blisters over his arms and intimate parts.

He had a cough, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. While he did not have any history of travel, he disclosed having intimate contact with three partners. He was admitted to a hospital but has been discharged to complete isolation at home.

Health authorities are conducting contact tracing with individuals the patient came in contact with.

Outside NCR

The third patient, Case 17, is a 29-year-old male from CALABARZON. He began with a fever on 19 August. He developed rashes on his face, thorax, arms, legs, and soles. He also complained of a headache, muscle pain and swollen neck lymph nodes. He also did not have any travel history.

He disclosed having intimate contact with one partner who may have had the same skin symptoms. He has two household close contacts.

Health authorities are still verifying other details disclosed by the three patients.

DoH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said that “better and wide risk communication” is working as well as improved access to consultation and testing.

“Anyone can get mpox, but it is crystal clear that the mode of transmission here is close, intimate, and skin-to-skin contact.

Prevention is also clear: avoid intimate contact, especially anonymous ones with multiple sexual partners,” he said.

The health chief assured that the health system of the country is active and that the DoH will continue to be on guard for mpox clade Ib. Last week, the department updated its guidelines on the prevention, detection and management of mpox.

It reminded the public to avoid close and intimate, skin-to-skin contact with individuals who are suspect, probable, or confirmed cases of mpox. Frequent and proper hand hygiene with alcohol or hand-washing must also be observed.

For objects and surfaces suspected of being contaminated with the virus, or was handled by an infectious person, a thorough cleaning and disinfection are advised.

Likewise, all inbound and outbound international travelers are encouraged to be aware of the risk and prevalence of mpox transmission in the destination country and adhere to health protocols issued by health authorities, conveyance operators and airport and seaport terminal management, both from the Philippines and the destination country.

All healthcare personnel in public and private facilities must wear appropriate personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, goggles and gowns when caring for suspect, probable and confirmed cases of mpox.