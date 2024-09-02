DOH warns of leptospirosis threat amid heavy rains

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday warned of the threat of leptospirosis amid heavy rains brought by Tropical Cyclone Enteng.

"Madumi ang tubig baha. Iwasan hanggat kaya. Hugasan ang katawan ng tubig at sabon pagkaahon (Floodwaters are dirty. Avoid them as much as possible. Wash your body with water and soap after submerging in floodwaters),” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“Anuman ang dahilan, basta napalusong, kahit walang sugat o nararamdaman, kumonsulta agad sa doktor o health center sa loob ng 1-2 araw (Whatever the reason, if you got submerged in the flood, even though you have no wound, immediately consult a doctor or a health center within one to two days)," Herbosa added.

The latest epidemiologic data has already shown a spike in leptospirosis cases following floods by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced monsoon rain.

As of 17 August, a total of 3,785 cases have been recorded nationwide.

While this is only five percent higher than the 3,605 cases reported in the same period last year, the DOH cautioned that rain brings floods which can lead to leptospirosis.

From 7 to 20 July, only 251 cases were recorded.

This went up almost five times to 1,184 from 21 July to 3 August (the height of Typhoon Carina and enhanced monsoon floods).

While the count has since gone down to 699 cases from 4 to 17 August, DOH epidemiologists anticipate that, without proper precautions like prophylaxis, the number of cases will most likely go up again due to floods brought about by Tropical Cyclone Enteng.

"Mayroon pa ring antibiotic prophylaxis (pag-iwas), at libre ang konsulta at reseta sa government health center (We still offer prophylaxis, and consultations and prescriptions are free at government health centers),” Herbosa said.

“Naka price-freeze pa rin ang mga gamot kasama ang Doxycycline sa mga lugar na tinamaan noon ng bagyong Carina, hanggang 23 September. Kumonsulta po tayo (There’s still a prize freeze on medicines, including Doxycycline, in areas hit by Carina until 23 September. Please consult),” he reminded.