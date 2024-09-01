P270-M shabu intercepted

TACLOBAN CITY — Authorities have launched a manhunt for the driver of a car found carrying 37 kilos of suspected shabu in Allen, Northern Samar.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional director for Eastern Visayas Jacqueline De Guzman said 37 kilos of suspected shabu with a market value of P277 million were seized from a car that was stopped in a checkpoint along the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Jubasan early Friday evening.

Highway Patrol Group regional chief PLt. Col. Israel Mori said the car was stopped at the checkpoint because it did not have a plate number. The driver, who introduced himself as “Sanders” and a resident of Barangay Tubod, Iligan City, was found not to be wearing a seatbelt as well.

While the authorities were checking the car documents, “Sanders” allegedly fled by foot towards the hill, raising more suspicion from the authorities.

During a visual inspection of the vehicle, authorities found a plastic bag with markings in Chinese characters containing 37 packs of suspected shabu.

De Guzman said the drugs seem to be not intended for Eastern Visayas. She said authorities are still conducting an investigation to determine where the drugs came from and where they are intended to be delivered and identify the persons behind this attempt to transport the narcotics.

Authorities have alerted the barangays and municipalities near the area regarding the escape of the suspect and urged them to report to the nearest police post if they see any suspicious individual in their respective areas.

De Guzman said the suspect will be charged for violations of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.