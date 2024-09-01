OMF supports media fest, workshop

Storytellers, content creators, journalists, innovators and media industry leaders came together to celebrate freedom of expression and democracy in the creatives industry during the #MAKIFiesta2024 at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City on 23 to 24 August.

Discussions and workshops on how media can bring positive impact to communities and the country highlighted the two-day festival spearheaded by the Quezon City Government in partnership with UP, IMS (International Media Support), and independent media organizations Probe Productions, FYT Media and PumaPodcast.

Also lending support were One Meralco Foundation (OMF), PLDT-Smart Foundation, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, NLEX Corporation and Maynilad Water Services Inc.

OMF said it was grateful for the opportunity to support MAKI+Fiesta, an avenue to engage and empower Filipinos — especially the youth — to actively participate and #spreadthelight for a more developed and inclusive country.