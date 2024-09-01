ITALIAN JOB ACED: Norris rules Italian Grand Prix, cuts Verstappen’s lead

MONZA, Italy (AFP) — Lando Norris took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday as the McLaren driver gave himself a great chance to further cut Max Verstappen’s Formula One championship lead.

Trailing by 70 points in the drivers’ standings, Norris clocked one minute, 19.327 seconds in a one-two with teammate Oscar Piastri, as Red Bull’s Verstappen finished nearly seven tenths of a second behind in seventh.