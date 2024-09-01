Home run at Speedway: Bristol to host MLB ‘unique’ game

NEW YORK (AFP) — The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play the first Major League Baseball (MLB) game next August at Bristol Motor Speedway oval, where 146,000 spectators gather annually for stock car races.

The Speedway Classic will debut on 2 August 2025, and join the list of unique venues where MLB has played regular-season contests in recent years to bring the sport to new audiences.

The 0.533 of a mile (0.858km) oval Bristol racetrack, known as “Thunder Valley” to race fans, sits in the rural mountains of eastern Tennessee on the border with Virginia and hosts closed-cockpit NASCAR events, the most popular form of US auto racing.

“Major League Baseball is excited to deliver a special game at Bristol Motor Speedway, a unique setting that sports fans will remember forever,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“The Reds and the Braves form an ideal matchup because of their dynamic talent and the proximity of their markets. We look forward to celebrating our game with a wide array of fans.”