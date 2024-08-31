Kadiwa to open outlets in Vis-Min

The Department of Agriculture (DA) will expand the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program to Visayas and Mindanao in September as part of the broader plan to widen its store network, which offers lower-priced farm goods including rice, in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

“We expect to have at least 60 Kadiwa ng Pangulo stores across the country next month to provide more Filipinos with greater access to affordably-priced agricultural products, including the P29 per kilo rice intended for vulnerable sectors,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

The ultimate goal of the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program, according to Tiu Laurel is to have at least one store in each of the country’s nearly 1,500 municipalities. Aside from helping consumers, the program also provides farmers cooperatives and associations a ready market where they can directly sell their produce to consumers, maximizing their returns.

Tiu Laurel said the DA will collaborate with the private sector to reach the ultimate target within the term of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We have identified at least 650 sites for the Kadiwa ng Pangulo stores. But for us to reach the 1,500 target we need to open at least one store a day, which is almost impossible that’s why we need the private sector’s collaboration in this project,” he said.

The DA is also talking to several food manufacturers to supply Kadiwa ng Pangulo stores with basic goods, including canned sardines, cooking oil, condiments, and fresh fish and poultry.

“We’re also talking to manufacturers of other basic goods like condiments, sugar and canned goods to help ease the financial challenges of Filipinos and actualize President Marcos Jr.’s vision to provide every Filipino family with affordably-priced food on their table,” the DA chief added.