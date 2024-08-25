BFAR vessel comes under CCG strike

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) on Sunday slammed China for purportedly targeting a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel conducting a humanitarian mission to Filipino fishermen in Escoda Shoal.

According to NTF-WPS, BRP Datu Sanday, a BFAR vessel, encountered aggressive and dangerous maneuvers from eight People’s Republic of China (PRC) maritime vessels while operating from Hasa-Hasa Shoal to Escoda Shoal.

“The actions of the PRC vessels were aimed at obstructing the BFAR vessel’s humanitarian mission to resupply Filipino fishermen with diesel, food and medical supplies,” the task force said in a statement.

“The BRP Datu Sanday was targeted by the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ship 626 and multiple China Coast Guard (CCG) ships, which attempted to encircle and block the humanitarian mission,” it added.

According to the task force, the CCG vessels “made close perilous maneuvers that resulted in ramming, blasted horns, and deployed water cannons against the BFAR vessel, eventually leading to the latter’s engine failure and forcing an early termination of the humanitarian operation.”

“These unprofessional, aggressive, and illegal actions posed serious risks to the safety of the Filipino crew and the fishermen they were meant to serve,” it said.

“Despite these provocative maneuvers, the crew aboard the BFAR vessel maintains high morale and remained safe and unharmed,” it added.

The National Security Council also hit China’s latest actions.

In a statement, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said that the maneuvers conducted by the Chinese vessels posed serious risks to the safety of the Filipino crew affecting the humanitarian mission.

Filipino journalists were also onboard the civilian vessel and witnessed firsthand the aggressive maneuvers of the Chinese fleet.

The CCG vessels near the BFAR vessel was identified as ships 21551, the same vessel that hit BRP Bagacay, ships 21555, and 4202.

BRP Datu Sanday was repeatedly hit on its starboard side (right side).

On its journey to Escoda Shoal, CCG ships and several others, including a Chinese militia ship continued to get close with the Filipino vessel.

Fake news

Likewise, the task force condemned China for manufacturing false claims such as rescuing Filipino personnel who fell overboard during the confrontation.

“Claims suggesting that our personnel fell overboard and were subsequently rescued by the Chinese Coast Guard are completely unfounded,” it said.

“This fake news and misinformation serves as a clear illustration of the PRC’S willingness to distort the truth and engage in disinformation to bolster its public image,” it added.

China, through its CCG, for its part, defended its actions in the Escoda Shoal, stressing that the Philippine vessel “illegally stormed” into their territory.

“The China Coast Guard took control measures against the Philippines vessel involved in the incident in accordance with law and regulations,” CGG said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chinese state-owned news agency CCTV reported that CCG “immediately rescued” Filipino personnel who fell into the water during the confrontation out of “humanitarian principles.”

China insisted on its territorial claims over the Escoda Shoal, which they refer to as Xianbin Jiao.

Hasa-Hasa (Half-Moon) Shoal is located approximately 60 nautical miles from Rizal, Palawan, while Escoda (Sabina) Shoal is about 110 nautical miles away, both well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The Philippine government reiterated its call on the People’s Republic of China to “halt these provocative actions that destabilize regional peace and security.”

“The Philippines remains steadfast in asserting its rights in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” the task force said.