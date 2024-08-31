Complaints on elevator incident under probe

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — Mayor Francis S. Garcia said Friday that he has ordered a thorough investigation of the reported complaints of personnel of Bureau of Customs (BoC) who were trapped inside the Plaza Hotel.

“I had ordered the engineering department to look into the complaints of BoC personnel; rest assured that such complaints are being addressed to protect the public,” pointed out Mayor Garcia in an interview with this writer.

He said, however, that based on their initial investigation, the Plaza Hotel has existing valid permit.

It was not posted, however, inside the elevator when it was inspected as usual practices by others.

Earlier, Atty. Jabar Sabdullah, legal counsel of Port of Limay, said that the mental excruciation suffered by their 11 personnel when they were trapped for 20 minutes inside the Plaza Hotel where they checked in has caused them psychological and physical trauma.

“We are now studying and mulling to file charges against the owner of the hotel,” Sabdullah said.

Earlier, Annuar B. Datudacula, Deputy District Collector for Operations, wrote a letter of complaint to Mayor Francis S. Garcia, to air their sad experience when they were trapped inside the Plaza Hotel for 20 minutes.

Datudacula told Mayor Garcia that they filed the complaint to avoid future occurrences and prevent any untoward incident that may occur to the public.

It will be recalled that Datudacula and their 10 other BoC personnel who came all the way from BoC Central Office, Iligan City and Cagayan de Oro City, were then going down from 3rd floor of the hotel last 18 August, when the elevator conked out and refused to open and they were trapped for 20 minutes.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident raise serious concerns about the safety and preparedness of the hotel,” lamented Datudacula.

“At first, we’re laughing with our visitors, but when no one responding to our distress call for rescue, our women visitors started to panic,” Datudacula said.

“Adding to our alarm was the discovery that there was no certificate of inspection or certificate of operation issued by a building official displayed inside the elevator,” Datudacula lamented.

He said that despite their repeated requests to communicate with hotel personnel using the emergency system, the response was inadequate.

To add insult to the injury, Joel Guinucud, director for Special Projects of the Plaza Hotel, belittled their complaints as he put the blame on Peninsula Electric Cooperative (PENELCO) for unstable supply of electricity in an apparent bid to wash his hands.

“It is a mechanical trouble and the insufficiency of electric supply from PENELCO has caused it; their complaint is not a big deal,” said Guinucud when sought his comment.

But the hotel director asked for an apology for the incident, saying they are doing their best for the interest of the guests.