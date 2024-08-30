Study in UK

If you are passionate about driving change locally or globally, if you want to be the best at what you do, and if you have the imagination to inspire others, a Chevening scholarship might be for you.

The Embassy of the United Kingdom is looking for future Filipino leaders and trailblazers with plans and visions for having a significant impact in the country.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open until 5 November.

Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening.org/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from diverse backgrounds who can demonstrate the commitment and skills needed to become future leaders.

Applicants must have a realistic and achievable idea to create positive change in their country and be able to demonstrate how a UK master’s degree will help them bring their idea to life.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to pursue any eligible master’s degree at over 150 UK universities, along with access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural experiences.

For the 2025-2026 academic year, approximately 1500 awards are available globally, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow.

At the heart of the Chevening experience is its 57,000 strong alumni network, all professionals who have advanced their careers through Chevening. In celebration of alumni successes worldwide, the UK’s Chevening Alumni Alliance awards 10 alumni for their significant impact in their communities and promoting sustainability, good governance and human rights.

This year, Philippine Chevening alum Pamela Mejia was among the winners.

She is the first-ever Filipino to receive this prestigious award. She was awarded under the Innovation and Entrepreneurship category for her groundbreaking work in merging fashion innovation with social and environmental sustainability.

Emma Hennessey, head of The Scholarships Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office:

“Chevening scholars, fellows and alumni use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to drive change when they return home, becoming leaders and change-makers, helping to ensure the world is a better place in which to live, work and thrive.”

“Chevening represents the very best of the UK and the world, and our scholars become part of the global Chevening network of over 57,000 alumni. I am continually inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community and I look forward to receiving applications from the next generation of leaders.”

British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils: “We value energy, open-mindedness, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals. If this sounds like you, then you are very likely to fit in with our community of over 57,000 alumni worldwide.”

“Chevening has been a big catalyst in my professional and personal growth. This scholarship equipped me with additional lenses and tools that can help me develop solutions to the highly complex social divides we face in the Philippines,” said Filipino Chevening scholar RJ Naguit.

“More than the excellent education I received from university, I will always cherish the opportunity to work with UK-based advocacy groups, academics, and activists. The experience not only provided me with additional learning but also a wider circle of friends that I hope to keep for a lifetime.”