Rapper, vlogger, and 17 others arrested in Imus vishing bust

Law enforcers have arrested 19 individuals, including a rapper and his vlogger girlfriend, in a raid on a suspected voice phishing (vishing) operation in Imus, Cavite.

The Philippine National Police - Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) conducted the operation on 23 August leading to the seizure of SIM cards, mobile devices, laptops, assorted bank documents, ledgers, and scripts used for fraudulent activities.

All arrested suspects will be charged under Republic Act 12010, or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA), according to the PNP-ACG.

Vishing scams involve fraudulent calls posing as bank representatives to steal personal and financial information from victims.