JSSP’S TRIBUTE TO MUSIC

Unfortunately, I was tied up with another commitment and missed some amazing performances. The evening featured curated masterpieces by Austrian, German and Italian composers, performed by talents like the captivating duet of Alexa Isobel Kaufman’s sweet soprano and Christian Nagaño’s gorgeous tenor. Talent like this reminds us of the fruits of our support, which not only helps others fulfill their dreams and passions but also keeps culture thriving and evolving.