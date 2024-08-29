JSSP’S TRIBUTE TO MUSIC

Music brings life to everything!
This year’s Johann Strauss Society Gala Concert celebrates just that — the love and appreciation for this art form. Part of its mission is to enhance and sustain appreciation for music and musical talent. The evening also upholds the beautiful ties between the Philippines and Austria, both of which are committed to supporting culture and the arts.
Unfortunately, I was tied up with another commitment and missed some amazing performances. The evening featured curated masterpieces by Austrian, German and Italian composers, performed by talents like the captivating duet of Alexa Isobel Kaufman’s sweet soprano and Christian Nagaño’s gorgeous tenor. Talent like this reminds us of the fruits of our support, which not only helps others fulfill their dreams and passions but also keeps culture thriving and evolving.
They sang to a glamorous crowd of diplomatic corps and prominent personalities — all connoisseurs of culture and lovers of the arts. The Rizal Ballroom of the Makati Shangri-La Hotel was filled with gorgeous melodies all night long, and I enjoyed every bit of it. Thank you to JSSP for another meaningful evening. It was a stunning affair. Cheers!