JSSP’S TRIBUTE TO MUSIC

Agile Zamora
Music brings life to everything!

This year’s Johann Strauss Society Gala Concert celebrates just that — the love and appreciation for this art form. Part of its mission is to enhance and sustain appreciation for music and musical talent. The evening also upholds the beautiful ties between the Philippines and Austria, both of which are committed to supporting culture and the arts.

Bobby Alvarez, Angola Consul Helen Ong, the columnist and Monaco Consul General Fortune Ledesma.
Nini Licaros and Alice Samson.
Susan Campos, Irene Montemayor, David Lim and Lynette de Guzman.
Atty. Willie and Malou Martinez.
Becky Garcia and Irene Wicklein.
Bong Prada Lim, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, Sonny Tanchanco and John Gaddi.
Unfortunately, I was tied up with another commitment and missed some amazing performances. The evening featured curated masterpieces by Austrian, German and Italian composers, performed by talents like the captivating duet of Alexa Isobel Kaufman’s sweet soprano and Christian Nagaño’s gorgeous tenor. Talent like this reminds us of the fruits of our support, which not only helps others fulfill their dreams and passions but also keeps culture thriving and evolving.

Cecile Tan, Joanne Cabal and Marigold Jacela.
Gambian Consul Agnes Huibonhoa and Fanny Blanco.
Dana Silverio and Evelyn Young.
Girlie Gutierrez, TingTing Cojuangco, designer Albert Andrada and Ruby Chua.
Malaysian Ambassador Abdul Castelino and Moroccan Ambassador Rida El Fassi.
CANADIAN Ambassador David Hartman, Hungarian Ambassador Titanilla Tóth and Eric Tracz.
They sang to a glamorous crowd of diplomatic corps and prominent personalities — all connoisseurs of culture and lovers of the arts. The Rizal Ballroom of the Makati Shangri-La Hotel was filled with gorgeous melodies all night long, and I enjoyed every bit of it. Thank you to JSSP for another meaningful evening. It was a stunning affair. Cheers!

Chilean Ambassador Alvaro Jara, Helen Hall, Canadian Ambassador David Hartman and French Ambassador Marie Fontanel.
Virginia Lane and Myrna Yao.
Jennifer Weigel, Carolyn Tan and Eni Alba.
Joel Cruz and his son, Lulu Boon and Roselle Rebano.
Lilibeth Campos and Marissa Fenton.
Madame Roswitha Brieger, Olga Martel and Austrian Ambassador Johann Brieger.
Nene Leonor, Carlo Montemayor and David Ackerman.
