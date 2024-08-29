High-powered firearm unearthed in Samar

TACLOBAN CITY —Philippine Army troops unearthed a high-powered firearm and magazines believed to have been buried by the communist New People’s Army in a remote village in Sta. Rita, Samar on 26 August 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo Meclat Jr., commanding officer of the 63rd Infantry Battalion (63IB), said the concealed weapon and magazines were found following a tip-off from concerned local residents.

Military troops unearthed the buried rifle and magazines belonging to the NPA in the remote area of Barangay Old Union, Sta. Rita, Samar on 26 August.

Meclat said he promptly ordered his troops to conduct a thorough search, leading to the recovery of a Bushmaster 5.56mm rifle and three empty magazines, among other related equipment.

“The discovery of this firearm underscores the critical role that the partnership between the military and local communities plays in ensuring security,” Meclat said.

Meclat encourages all community members to continue working with the government to maintain a safe and secure environment for everyone.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, commended the troops for their efforts to uphold peace and security in the area.

He also expressed his gratitude to the populace for their cooperation and deep concern for their community, which has been instrumental in sustaining peace.

“On behalf of the peace-loving citizens, we are grateful to the residents of Barangay Old Union for their invaluable support and cooperation,” Vestuir said.