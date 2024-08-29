DILG's Abalos going for Senate seat

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. revealed on Thursday, 29 August, that he will run for Senator in next year's mid-term elections.

Abalos disclosed to DAILY TRIBUNE that his political party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) led by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, added him to their senatorial slate.

He noted that the move would soon oblige him to resign from his position as DILG chief, with only one month left to serve as presidential appointee before the period to file for candidacy begins in October.