DILG's Abalos going for Senate seat

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. revealed on Thursday, 29 August, that he will run for Senator in next year's mid-term elections.
Abalos disclosed to DAILY TRIBUNE that his political party, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) led by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, added him to their senatorial slate.
He noted that the move would soon oblige him to resign from his position as DILG chief, with only one month left to serve as presidential appointee before the period to file for candidacy begins in October.
"Ganun ang mangyayari. Kung ano sabihin ng partido yun ang tatahakin natin. So I have to resign," Abalos said.
Abalos lamented that he had already settled into his present role but had to obey his party's decision.
"Ma-action, gusto ko ang position na ito, halos buwan buwan na hinaharap na malalaking gawain (problema)," Abalos said, referring to the multiple controversies and issues his department faced during his tenure, from the resignation of police colonels to the current controversy surrounding Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy.
Abalos, however, did not immediately announce a replacement and refused to divulge his recommended successor.
"Very powerful ang position (DILG Secretary) kung sino papalit pag-ingatan niya napaka-sensitive ng position na ito," Abalos said.
He also asked Davao residents and members of KOJC not to interfere with due process and instead urge Quiboloy to surrender and face the cases filed against him.
"Ang message ko lang sa mga taga-Davao, sana maunawaan niyo ang desisyon ng korte, ultimong judge di nagsabi na ihinto ang arrest warrant," the DILG Secretary pointed out.