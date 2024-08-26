Abalos: Palace had no hand in KOJC ops

KIDAPAWAN CITY — Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. denied on Monday Malacañan Palace's involvement in the police operations against the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

“I give autonomy to the police if they feel there is adequate intelligence report because they know better than me. If they feel there is adequate intelligence report so be it, if they feel they need to serve it now or tomorrow so be it,” he said in an interview during the 110th founding anniversary of Cotabato province.

Abalos added that he did not want to obstruct justice, so he police the leeway to attempt to serve the arrest warrant against KOJC leader Apollo Quiboloy, whom intelligence reports place inside the religious group's 30-hectare Davao compound.

“It is big, there are allegedly hidden passageways so the police need to check it room by room. Just imagine how tedious it is,” he added.

Abalos called on the public to bear with the police in their law enforcement duties.

"I hope nobody will obstruct so that we can finish it. The sooner, the better for everyone,” he added, referring to the pending arrest of Quiboloy.

He also made a personal appeal to the KOJC leader to turn himself in and face due process.

“Look at Leila de Lima, she has been accused of so many things but look at the wheels of justice. Right now, Leila is out, that’s why he should not worry,” Abalos said.