2 Guo companions now in Indonesian custody - Abalos

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced on Thursday that two companions of dismissed Bamban town mayor Alice Guo, including her sister, have been arrested in Indonesia.

In an ambush interview at the Local Governance Summit 2024 at the Philippine International Convention Center, Abalos shared that he received the information from Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil.

“As for Alice Guo, I received a report last night from Chief PNP that two of her companions are now detained in Indonesia,” Abalos said.

According to sources at Camp Crame, Cassandra Li Ong and Guo's sister, Sheila Guo, were arrested by Indonesian immigration authorities on Wednesday.

“Pinapa-check ko pa ito but what is important even sa ibang bansa through our police attaché ay kino-coordinate. It only shows talagang seryoso dito ang kapulisyahan,” he said.

Guo, according to Senator Risa Hontiveros, fled the country on 18 July due to her alleged ties to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in Bamban town.