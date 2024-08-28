Scrumptious Cookies

Who does not like cookies? Those small morsels of sweet and delicious goodness that you enjoy on the palate until the next bite comes on. How do you like them? Most people like them a bit crunchy on the outside but really chewy and bursting with flavor on the inside. Some chopped nuts and bits of chocolate chips or chunks would be a great addition. Chopped dried fruits like cranberries and strawberries would be a nice touch. Perfectly baked to that level of awesome doneness, never overdone.
These are the kinds of cookies that Oye Isidro of Oye Sabor bakes. And he has just released a batch of five delicious cookies that cookie lovers are now going crazy about — Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Pistachio Dark Chocolate Cookies, Macadamia Chocolate Chip Cookies, White Walnut Cranberry Cookies and Quadruple Chocolate Cookies. The latter’s particularly interesting, as it combines milk chocolate, dark chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate and cocoa powder in each cookie.
All cookies are topped with sprinklings of Maldon sea salt, and they come in two sizes — palm size, which is 120 grams each, and the small size, which is 60 grams per cookie. Oye, who is known for creating the best cookies ever in the metro, sells them per piece and per half dozen for the palm-sized cookies, and per dozen for the 60-gram bites. Customers get to choose whether they want assorted flavors of cookies or just their top favorite variant or variants per order, which they need to place at least two days in advance via the Facebook (oye sabor) or Instagram
(@oye.sabor) accounts of the cookie expert.
With this batch of cookies, Oye developed a “hybrid” called Croissant Cookie. It is what its name tells you — a croissant with cookie dough inside, so when it was baked, it became both a croissant bread (in a totally different fold than the usual crab-shaped croissant) and a chewy cookie. So each bite is a taste of both.
“I have been a cookie monster since I was a child,” explains Oye, when asked why he likes to play around with cookie dough and come up with new flavors of cookies on a regular basis.
But he is developing other pastries and baked goodies, too, and a new batch will hit the market soon. Given Oye’s reputation and the quality of his products, it would be something to look forward to, as well.