Scrumptious Cookies

Who does not like cookies? Those small morsels of sweet and delicious goodness that you enjoy on the palate until the next bite comes on. How do you like them? Most people like them a bit crunchy on the outside but really chewy and bursting with flavor on the inside. Some chopped nuts and bits of chocolate chips or chunks would be a great addition. Chopped dried fruits like cranberries and strawberries would be a nice touch. Perfectly baked to that level of awesome doneness, never overdone.

These are the kinds of cookies that Oye Isidro of Oye Sabor bakes. And he has just released a batch of five delicious cookies that cookie lovers are now going crazy about — Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Pistachio Dark Chocolate Cookies, Macadamia Chocolate Chip Cookies, White Walnut Cranberry Cookies and Quadruple Chocolate Cookies. The latter’s particularly interesting, as it combines milk chocolate, dark chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate and cocoa powder in each cookie.