QCPD nabs 2 pushers, seizes over P1M shabu

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) have arrested two alleged drug pushers, yielding over P1 million worth of shabu in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) on Sunday and early Monday morning.

QCPD Director, P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, reported that the suspects were apprehended by the team of DDEU Chief P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale. The first suspect, Rowena Camua, 55, a resident of Brgy. 103, Manila, was arrested in a buy-bust operation at 6:40 AM on 25 August, 2024, at No. 6 General Lim, Brgy. Sta Cruz, Quezon City.

An undercover officer posed as a buyer and purchased P1,000 worth of shabu from Camua. At the pre-arranged signal, she was arrested. Seized from her were 55 grams of shabu valued at P374,000, a cellphone, a coin purse, a booklet, an ID card, and the buy-bust money.

On Monday, 26 August, at 4:35 AM, another buy-bust operation at the same location resulted in the arrest of Lindsay Loterte, 51, a resident of Barrio Bareta, Olongapo City. An undercover officer bought P1,000 worth of shabu from Loterte, leading to his arrest at the pre-arranged signal. Recovered from him were 105 grams of shabu valued at P714,000, a cellphone, a bonnet, and the buy-bust money.

Both suspects will face charges for violating R.A. 9165, or “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

PBGEN Maranan commended the DDEU operatives for their dedicated efforts in combating illegal drug activities and securing significant evidence.

“Ang tagumpay na ito ay patunay ng ating walang humpay na pagsusumikap na labanan ang iligal na droga. Ang ating mga operatiba ay patuloy na nagsusulong ng kapayapaan at kaayusan sa komunidad. Ang kanilang sakripisyo at dedikasyon ay nagbibigay ng inspirasyon sa ating lahat upang mas mapabuti ang seguridad at kaligtasan ng bawat mamamayan,” Maranan said.