DoH logs 2 more mpox cases

The Department of Health (DoH) on Monday disclosed that it has detected two additional cases of mpox in Metro Manila, bringing the total case count to 12.

Reports said that the 11th case of mpox is a 37-year-old male from Metro Manila who began experiencing symptoms on 20 August and symptoms included a distinctive rash on his face, arms, legs, thorax, palms and soles.

Mpox case 12, on the other hand, is a 32-year-old male from Metro Manila with symptoms that started last 15 August. He first noticed skin lesions in his groin area followed by a fever. He admitted to having intimate, skin-to-skin contact with one sexual partner.

Both cases are classified as MPXV Clade II, a milder form of the virus.

The DoH noted that transmission dynamics for both cases are consistent with previous warnings — close and intimate, skin-to-skin contact.

It added that case 11 is admitted to a government hospital, while case 12 is staying at home.

“We continue to see local transmission of mpox clade II here in the Philippines, in Metro Manila in particular,” DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“Mpox is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, both during sexual encounters and other intimate forms of skin contact. It is not airborne,” he added.

The DoH chief also urged people to avoid close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact, wash hands with soap and water and cover their skin.

Common symptoms of mpox include a skin rash or mucosal lesions, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Mpox can be transmitted through close, intimate contact with an infected person, contaminated materials, or infected animals. Soap and water can kill the virus.

Laboratory confirmation of mpox is done by testing skin lesion material by PCR.

Meanwhile, the DoH said dermatologists are set to receive the first batch of mpox vaccines.

“We will prioritize vaccinating frontliners, including dermatologists,” DoH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said.

Domingo said most of the vaccines against mpox will initially be given to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“After we contain the mpox outbreak there, we will move on to other countries,” he continued.

“We have already requested for at least 2,000 doses from the World Health Organization,” he added.

Domingo explained that the vaccine can be given to positive individuals who have already showed symptoms as well as those who have not yet acquired the virus.