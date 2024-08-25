Suspect arrested after attempting to evade police ops in Taytay

TAYTAY, Rizal — A 47-year-old man with a history of violent crimes was arrested early Sunday morning after attempting to evade police officers conducting an operation in Brgy. Dolores, Taytay, Rizal.

The suspect, identified only as "Alias Jesus", was spotted by officers from the Taytay Municipal Police Station around 2:30 a.m. on 25 August 2024. When officers approached him for a routine verification, Alias Jesus attempted to flee, prompting a chase.

Police personnel, who were conducting OPLAN SITA in the area, managed to apprehend Alias Jesus after a brief pursuit. Upon searching him, authorities found an Entratec model pistol with a serial number, along with a magazine loaded with three 9mm rounds.

Further investigation revealed that Alias Jesus has a criminal history, including involvement in a frustrated murder on 13 September 2016, in Brgy. Tonga, Balud, Masbate. During that incident, Alias Jesus, along with an unidentified accomplice, fired at the house of spouses Dionisio and Rosemarie Abroso, injuring the couple and their two sons.

On 10 January 2018, Alias Jesus was also involved in a case of consummated grave threats in Brgy. Palane, Balud, Masbate, where he threatened to kill his sister-in-law, Mary Grace Duardo, and damaged her property with an axe due to a family dispute. This case, however, remains unresolved as the warrant for his arrest has not yet been served.

In an exclusive interview with Police Colonel Felipe B. Maraggun, the Provincial Director of Rizal PPO, it was disclosed that Alias Jesus was also implicated in an attempted murder case on 1 October 2021, in Brgy Palane, Balud, Masbate. Under the influence of alcohol, Alias Jesus allegedly fired two shots at Emmie Navarro, who fortunately was not hit.

Alias Jesus is currently detained at the Taytay Custodial Facility. Charges are being prepared against him for violating Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, which covers resistance and disobedience to persons in authority, and Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Col. Maraggun urged the public to report any suspicious activities to authorities to help maintain peace and order in the community.