‘Ford Island Conquest’ swings by Iloilo City

Ford Island Conquest (FIC), Ford Philippines’ experiential test drive roadshow, marks its return this year with a kick-off in Iloilo City with an aim to expand its reach to more customers nationwide.

Now on its seventh year, the FIC features an interactive vehicle display, providing good opportunity for the motoring community to learn more about Ford vehicles and various ownership packages.

FIC is also home to both the on-road test drive activity as well as the specialized test drive course designed to highlight key vehicle features, which include ride and handling, technology, capability and safety.

“We have always been committed to bring the Ford experience closer to customers outside a showroom,” said Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.

“So, we are excited for them to see and experience our vehicles at the FIC and avail of exclusive offers and special deals, making it easier and more convenient to own a Ford.”

First FIC leg in Iloilo

FIC Year 7 kicked off in Iloilo City over the weekend at the Mall Atrium of SM City Iloilo with an in-mall display of the Territory, Everest, Ranger Raptor and the recently launched Bronco and on-road test drive of the Territory, Everest, Ranger and Ranger Raptor.

Customers who test drove got a P5,000 discount from their purchase of a Ford vehicle. Those who reserved automatically received a P20,000 cash discount and an opportunity to avail of the “Pick-A-Prize” promotions, where they have the chance to win as much as P100,000 cash discount.

Other Pick-A-Prize promotions include cash discounts of P50,000, P30,000, P20,000 or P10,000, accessories pack, director’s chair, air purifier, dash camera, fuel voucher and premium bag.