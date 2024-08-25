Acacia sapling handover ushers Cebu reforestation project

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia received an acacia sapling from Aboitiz Group president and CEO, and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI) chairman Sabin Aboitiz when they recently forged a deal to reforest 29,000 hectares of watershed in the province in the next 40 years.

The handover of the acacia sapling during the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) implementing CarbonPh, as the ambitious project is called, symbolizes the techglomerate’s commitment to the undertaking and to Cebu province.

Aboitiz and Garcia signed the MoU along with project partners, acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Talisay City Talisay City Vice Mayor Richard Francis Aznar, representing Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr.

“The acacia, known for its resilience and strength, represents our shared vision for a sustainable future where both the environment and the people of Cebu can thrive,” according to Aboitiz.

“This partnership with Gov. Gwen and the province is more than just planting trees; it’s an investment in the well-being of our communities and a step towards making our vision of sustainability a reality,” said Aboitiz, whose family roots trace back to Cebu.

Under the MoU, Aboitiz Group will revitalize the 29,000-hectare Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL) through reforestation.

CCPL covers what used to be known as the Central Cebu National Park, Buhisan Dam, Mananga Watershed Forest Reserve, Kotkot-Lusuran Watershed Forest Reserve and the Sudlon National Park. It also covers parts of central Cebu cities namely Cebu City, Toledo, Talisay and Danao, and the towns of Balamban, Minglanilla, Consolacion, Liloan and Compostela.

The protected area is essential for ensuring a clean and sustainable water supply for Cebuanos.

Beyond water, the project will boost biodiversity, protect endangered species and absorb carbon dioxide, helping fight climate change.

Local communities near CCPL will benefit from sustainable job opportunities in forest management, eco-tourism, and agroforestry, contributing to local economic growth.