SWP revamp fourthcoming

The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) is set to shake up its national roster following its forgettable performance in the Paris Olympics.

SWP president Monico Puentevella said he will revamp the national team roster to give way for younger, promising athletes who will compete in the next Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Puentevella refused to divulge details but stressed that those who competed in Paris — John Fabuar Ceniza, Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando — have to fight for their slots if they want to represent the country in the next edition of the Olympics.

“Nobody is safe,” Puentevella said in a telephone conversation with DAILY TRIBUNE on Saturday morning.

“We will evaluate the pool then come up with a decision on who will be part of the national roster depending on their skills, performance and, of course, attitude. Anyway, we still have a pipeline of young athletes and we’re determined to have a strong team for the LA Olympics in 2028.”

Hopes were high on the Filipino weightlifters following the historic performance of Hidilyn Diaz in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

But hopes turned into frustration as Ceniza, Sarno and Ando faded against stronger, more seasoned foes in the Paris Games.

Ceniza, for one, sustained a shoulder injury that sent him crashing out of the men’s 61-kilogram event while Sarno was tagged with a DNF (Did Not Finish) in a stint marred by frustration due to what she claimed as “very toxic environment” leading to the most import competition of her career.

“It was not the pressure. It was the frustration about the people around because the environment got too toxic. It is ugly if the environment is like that while preparing for the Olympics,” she said in Filipino after bombing out of the women’s 71-kg event.

The lone bright spot was Ando, who finished sixth out of 12 competitors in the women’s 59-kg class.

Puentevella said they have to take drastic measures to restore the glory they had when Diaz clinched the country’s first ever gold medal in Tokyo.

“That’s the goal. We want to bring back the glory we had before so we’re looking to come up with a strong team for LA,” Puentevella said.