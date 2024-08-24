Malaysia-Philippines Art Expo: Celebrating 60 Years of Diplomatic Friendship

To mark the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-Philippines relations, the Malaysian Embassy in Manila, together with One Ayala, Makati City Council, and Artemis Art, will host an Art Expo from 30 August to 1 September 2024, at Level 2, Concourse, One Ayala in Makati City.

With the theme “Celebrating Friendship Through Art - A Kaleidoscope of 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between Malaysia and the Philippines,” the Art Expo will feature the artworks of Malaysian and Filipino artists.

Participating Malaysian artists are Dato Prof. Tajuddin Ismail, SC Shekar, Juhari Said, Anniketyni Madian, and Syahbandi Samat, while the Filipino participating artists are Anthony Palomo, Ramon Orlina, Fracisco Guerrero, Dennis Bato, and Niakie.

Aside from the artworks, visitors will be treated to cultural performances by the Touché Production, which came all the way from Malaysia. Visitors may also participate in the panel discussions which will be participated by some of the featured artists themselves.

On 31 August 2024, the panel discussion will delve on the Perspectives on Contemporary Southeast Asian Art while Perspectives on Contemporary Photography from Two Generations of Photography will be the focus of the discussion on 1 September 2024.

The Art Expo is free and is open to the public. The opening ceremony will be held on 30 August 2024.

His Excellency Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Republic of the Philippines; Hon. Abigail S. Binay-Campos, Mayor of Makati City; government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries are expected to grace the opening ceremony.

Through the Art Expo, the Embassy of Malaysia in Manila hopes the visitors will be able to appreciate art, especially Malaysian and Filipino art. Likewise, it is the hope of the Embassy of Malaysia in Manila that the Art Expo will open the door to more collaborations between Malaysia and the Philippines in the field of arts.