5 volcanic quakes logged in Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday recorded five volcanic quakes in Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Occidental.

The volcano’s edifice is inflated. It had a 300-meter tall plume described as a “moderate emission” which drifted west.

Its main crater emitted 3,403 tonnes of volcanic sulfur dioxide on 23 August.

Kanlaon Volcano is still under alert level 2 or with increased unrest sudden steam-driven and phreatic eruptions ate possible.

Entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and flying any aircraft close to the volcano are not recommended.

Meanwhile, an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in Taal Volcano’s main crater lake has been observed as it emitted 3,334 tonnes of sulfure oxide within 24 hours, Phivolcs reported Saturday.

Phivolcs said Taal’s emission reached 1,500 meters and drifted west to southwest.

No volcanic earthquake was recorded.

Long-term deflation of the Taal caldera was observed, accompanied by short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of the Taal Volcano Island.

Sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas posed serious health and safety risks, Phivolcs warned.