Navotas solon hails increased medical allowance for teachers

Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco on Friday said the increase in medical allowance for teachers proves the Marcos administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the country’s educators.

“This is great news for our teachers and a sign of better things to come for the education sector,” said the solon.

Tiangco also underscored the significance of the administration’s efforts in improving the welfare of teachers.

“Teachers are part of the backbone of the country. We leave young Filipinos in their care so the state of our public school system is indicative of the future we want to build for the Philippines. With President Bongbong’s firm commitment to education reforms, I believe we’re building a stronger future for the Philippines,” Tiangco said.

He added that the administration’s whole-of-government approach in crucial areas such as education, agriculture, digital transformation, and more is an essential element in ensuring programs are relevant and effective.

“The President recently approved the creation of a cabinet cluster for education, which I believe is a much-needed change in policy and program direction if we wish to make significant headway in transforming education in the country,” said Tiangco.

“This whole-of-government approach is one of the strongest hallmarks of the Marcos administration, which allows them to not only identify the pain points but also develop relevant and responsive initiatives,” he added.