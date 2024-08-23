Batocabe murder suspect ordered arrested

A Manila court has issued an arrest warrant for Carlwyn Go Baldo, the accused in the double-murder case of Ako Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe and his police escort Orlando Diaz in 2018.

Acting Presiding Judge of Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 3 Acerey Pacheco, in his arrest warrant, said that Baldo was not qualified for bail for the two counts of murder he faced.

To recall, Batocabe and Diaz were killed during a gift-giving event in Daraga town in Albay last 22 December 2018.

Batocabe was the Ako Bicol representative in the House at the time of his death.

The warrant of arrest said Baldo could be found at Purok 8, Daraga, Albay in Bicol Region.

Baldo, the former mayor of Daraga town, was earlier allowed to post bail in the double-murder case when it was being heard in the Legazpi City RTC.

The Supreme Court in 2019 ordered the transfer of the venue of the criminal cases to Manila.