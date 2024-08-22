The Sara-Risa fireworks

The recent exchange of barbs between Vice President Sara Duterte and Senator Risa Hontiveros during a Senate budget hearing captured the political intrigue and simmering tensions in Philippine governance.

The issue arose when Hontiveros raised questions regarding a proposed allocation of P10 million for a book authored by Duterte, intended for distribution to children in public schools by the Office of the Vice President (OVP). The situation escalated into a war of words, reflecting the broader political landscape and perhaps hinting at maneuverings ahead of the 2028 presidential elections.

The conflict began when Senator Hontiveros, known for her opposition to the Duterte political dynasty, scrutinized the inclusion of the P10-million budget for the book. She questioned the propriety of such a budget request, considering the large sum involved and the potential for politicization of the material to be distributed to young minds. Hontiveros, representing the progressive wing of the Senate, argued that public funds should not be used for initiatives that could easily be construed as personal political propaganda.

In response, Vice President Duterte, who is no stranger to controversy, fired back, accusing Hontiveros of politicizing the deliberations. Duterte defended the book as an educational resource aimed at promoting patriotism and positive values among Filipino children, an initiative she claimed was in line with her office’s mandate to support youth development. She further implied that Hontiveros’ criticism was motivated more by political rivalry than by genuine concern for the educational welfare of children.

The debate between the two women illustrates the broader ideological clash between the political left and right in the Philippines. Duterte represents the populist, tough-on-crime, and nationalist brand of politics that her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, popularized.

Meanwhile, Hontiveros has been a vocal advocate of human rights, social justice, and progressive reforms. Their confrontation over the P10-million allocation, therefore, is more than a disagreement over budgetary matters — it reflects deeper political currents that are shaping the country’s direction.

Sara Duterte’s accusation of politicization during the hearing raises an important question: Is there genuine politicizing going on, or is the label being used as a defense mechanism to deflect valid scrutiny? From one perspective, it can be argued that Hontiveros was doing her job as a legislator by ensuring that taxpayer money is spent wisely and that public funds are not used for personal aggrandizement.

On the other hand, Duterte’s supporters could argue that Hontiveros’s focus on this particular budget item is itself a form of politicization. By honing in on a relatively small allocation for the OVP’s educational materials, Hontiveros may have been using the hearing as an opportunity to attack Duterte politically, rather than engaging in a substantive discussion about broader issues in the national budget.

Complicating the situation further is the reported plan by the House of Representatives to initiate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Duterte. While the specifics of the impeachment case have not yet been fully disclosed, the mere prospect of impeachment adds another layer of intrigue to the political dynamics at play. Some observers suggest this move could be part of a broader effort by rival political factions to neutralize Duterte as a potential contender in the 2028 presidential elections.

If such a plan is indeed in motion, it would not be surprising. The Duterte brand remains potent in the Philippines, and Sara Duterte is widely seen as a formidable contender for the presidency. Her ability to galvanize support from both her father’s base and a broader swath of the electorate makes her a serious threat to any rivals eyeing the same office. Efforts to discredit or weaken her politically — whether through budget hearings, impeachment proceedings, or other means — could be seen as part of a larger strategy to diminish her electoral prospects.

The exchange between Vice President Duterte and Senator Hontiveros during the budget hearing offers a window into the political power plays currently unfolding in the Philippines. Whether the forces arrayed against Duterte are truly motivated by a desire to uphold good governance or by a determination to block her path to the presidency remains an open question, but it is clear that the political stakes are high, and the battle lines are being drawn.