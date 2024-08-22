Security guards foil robbery

Alert security guards have foiled a robbery attempt in Parañaque City on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of one suspect.

Initial reports disclose dthat the incident occurred around 3 p.m. along Roxas Boulevard corner Bradco Avenue in Barangay Tambo.

The arrested suspect, identified as alias Armando, was apprehended by security personnel from a nearby establishment.

However, his accomplices — identified as alias Kalapati and alias Norby — managed to escape.

Reports also indicated that the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was accosted by the suspects who had alighted from a taxi. The suspects declared a robbery, brandished firearms and stole the victim’s shoulder bag containing valuable items.

The victim resisted and the suspects attempted to flee but were pursued by the vigilant security guards.

Police said that the security guards’ quick actions led to the interception and arrest of alias Armando at around 3:40 p.m. The stolen items, including the victim’s belongings, were recovered, along with a replica caliber .45 pistol.

The arrested suspect will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and Robbery, to be filed at the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office.

A follow-up operation is underway to capture the remaining suspects.