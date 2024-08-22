Demoralized, 2 NPA top leaders surrender

TACLOBAN CITY — The death of top leaders of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Eastern Samar in recent months continues to haunt the communist armed guerilla causing demoralization among the remaining combatants.

On Tuesday, two top leaders of the NPA voluntarily surrendered themselves to the military in Taft, Eastern Samar citing loss of motivation and the will to continue waging war against the government due to the death of their leaders earlier this year in encounters with the military.

Brig. Gen. Noel Vestuir, commander of the 802nd Brigade, said Rolando Romanca, using aliases Arman, Bal, Ader and Mayo and Jovy Mendez alias Petra/Peter surrendered to the joint troops of the 52nd Infantry Battalion (52IB) and 78th Infantry Battalion (78IB) and expressed their desire to reunite with their respective families and live normal lives.

Romanca is said to be the commanding officer of the Apoy Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee SESAME, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee, while Mendez is his medical staff.

Vestuir said their surrender was made possible through the Local Government Unit-led Localized Peace Engagement and Friends Rescued Engagement through their Families or the FReE Families program of the 802IBde.

Romanca told the military that they were highly demoralized by the death of their leaders Joel Gaurino alias Duran and Martin Colima alias Moki in encounters in the first and recent quarters this year. He said they already lost motivation and the will to continue which led them to decide with the help of their families to surrender and live a normal life.

With the help of Romanca yesterday, the military troops discovered during a follow-up operation several armed caches including two M16 rifles, 11 magazines, 317 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, hand grenades, subversive documents and other personal belongings.

Lt. Col. Joseph Bugaoan, commander of 78IB, said the successful negotiation on the surrender of these former NPAs was attributed to the intensified peace and security operations, constant visitation, and engagement with the families and relatives of the remaining NPA members of the Apoy Platoon.

He added that the help and cooperation of the LGU and former members of the platoon also played a vital role in this achievement.

Bugaoan said that with the surrender of Romanca and Mendez, the Apoy Platoon was now reduced to only 11 remaining members.