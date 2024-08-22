Angono councilors in hot water

Two municipal councilors in Angono, Rizal are in a dilemma after they were slapped with administrative complaints for allegedly having an “illicit affair” which was claimed by the wife of one of the councilors.

In a 14-page resolution by the Rizal Provincial Government or Resolution 487, s. 2024, a certain Ernescel C. Sison — wife of Municipal Councilor Roberto Sison Jr. — filed an administrative complaint against her husband and Councilor Jhoana Duran for violation of Section 4 (C) of Republic Act 6713, otherwise known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Government Officials and Employees and Republic Act 9262, otherwise known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004.

In her affidavit dated 5 May 2023, the complainant alleged that her husband and Duran has an illicit relationship and claimed that her husband violated Republic Act 9262, otherwise known as “Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004.”

This stemmed from the alleged economic abuse and physiological abuse for not giving support to their children on accordance with their agreement and for not returning the proceeds on the sale of their vehicle and rent from their lot.

Furthermore, the complainant also stressed that her husband was not communicating with her and Councilor Duran was getting in between them every time they will communicate with each other.

She also said that her husband allowed their daughter to sleep in the house of Duran.

The complainant added that Sison brought her things in the barangay hall instead of asking her to get it on her own and alleged that her husband had been defaming her and looking down at her.

Meantime, Sison denied the allegation of illicit relationship between him and Duran and maintained that the reason why he and Duran were always together because of them being business partners and at the same time being colleagues in the Sangguniang Bayan of Angono.

As for the allegations of cheating, Sison stressed that he never cheated on her and that it was her wife whom he caught having an affair with her former boss. He also denied defaming and looking down at her.

Duran, on the other hand, also denied the complainant’s allegation of having an illicit relationship with her husband.

The two municipal officials were meted a penalty of one month suspension for violation of Republic Act 6713, otherwise known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Government Officials and Employees.

However, the alleged violation of Republic Act 9262, otherwise known as the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004 was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction and authority of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to resolve the issue.