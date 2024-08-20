SM Supermalls wins double honors at 2024 HR Asia awards

SM Supermalls celebrates a double win at the prestigious 2024 HR Asia Awards, recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the “Best Companies to Work For” and one of “Asia's Most Caring Companies.”
These awards are a testament to the hard work and passion of the entire SM Supermalls workforce, represented by the SM Supermalls team from L-R: Hanna Carinna Sy, Assistant Vice President for Special Events and Tenant Marketing, Cheryll Ruth Agsaoay, Senior Vice President for Human Resources, and Joaquin San Agustin, Executive Vice President for Marketing.