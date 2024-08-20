CA junks TRO vs DHSUD over village issue

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Tuesday disclosed that the Court of Appeals (CA) has dismissed a petition seeking to block the agency’s order to hold elections at a homeowners’ association.

In a statement, the DHSUD revealed that the CA junked a petition filed by a group of homeowners at Multinational Village in Parañaque City in an eight-page resolution promulgated last 17 July 2024.

The CA has dismissed the petition for certiorari filed by the MVHAI group of Julio Templonuevo and Carmelo Marquez.

“The instant petition is dismissed,” the CA stated in the said resolution on the petition of Templonuevo and Marquez that wished to oppose the agency’s orders to MVHAI, a homeowners’ association in Parañaque City.

“The urgent ex parte motion for issuance of temporary restraining order, ex parte manifestation with motion to reiterate the prayer for the issuance of TRO, and the application for issuance of temporary restraining order/preliminary injunction in the petition are denied,” it added.

The appellate court also denied the homeowners’ request for a temporary restraining order, according to the agency.

To recall, the dispute stemmed from a leadership tussle within the homeowners’ association. The DHSUD ordered the election to resolve the conflict.

After the appeals court ruling, the DHSUD said it will proceed with a planned search of the homeowners’ association’s offices to enforce its order.

The agency said it is authorized to regulate homeowners’ associations under Republic Acts 9904 and 11201.