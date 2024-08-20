BFP sacks 3 more firefighters amid pool fiasco

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Tuesday disclosed that three more BFP firefighters were relieved of their posts following the viral photo which surfaced online showing a firetruck apparently being used to fill a private swimming pool in Taytay, Rizal.

To recall, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. ordered the BFP last 16 August to investigate the viral photo, which was posted on a Facebook account called “Taytay Updates.”

BFP Director Louie Puracan said an investigation found that three firefighters were involved. He ordered the relief of Fire Officer 3 Jonathan Elcuban, Fire Officer 1 Johnny Varila and Fire Officer 1 Cleiford Wayaway from the Taytay fire station.

The three were transferred to other fire stations in the province under a provincial order signed by Senior Supt. Jobie Angot.

The case is now being investigated by the BFP’s Internal Affairs Section, Puracan said.

“The administrative case is clear. We are now looking into the criminal aspect,” Puracan said.

“The investigation is not over yet, but we will make sure they are held accountable,” he added.

Abalos had directed Puracan to identify the firefighters involved and file charges if warranted.

The owner of the house where the incident allegedly occurred was not immediately identified but reports said it is in Maharlika Village in Taytay and allegedly belongs to the town’s mayor.

Earlier, photos posted on Facebook showed a firetruck parked in front of a house with a fire hose connected to the vehicle leading to an upper floor where the swimming pool is supposedly located.