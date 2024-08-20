2 NPA officials surrender

CATBALOGAN CITY — The New People’s Army suffered another blow with the surrender of two high-ranking officials in Eastern Visayas, the Philippine Army reported on Tuesday.

The 8th Infantry Division based here said Alias Leo/Omer/Lovely and Alias Mael voluntarily surrendered to the 20th Infantry Battalion (20IB) at Barangay Dapdap, Las Navas, Northern Samar, on 17 August.

In the town of Catubig, alias Abner, a former member of Batakang Organisasyon sa Partido (BOP), personally went to camp of the 19th Infantry “Commando” Battalion (19IB) in Barangay Opong, to renounce and withdraw his support for the communist movement last 16 August.

The 8ID identified Alias Leo/Omer/Lovely as the former Squad Leader of Squad 2, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit, while alias Mael, as the former finance officer of the dismantled Front Committee 15 of the Sub-Regional Committee Arctic of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

Lt. Col. Richard Villaflor, commanding officer of the 20IB, said the surrender of these leaders is attributed to the focused military operations of the 20IB and the local peace engagement operation of the 803rd Infantry “Peacemakers” Brigade, Philippine Army.

“Due to the continuous implementation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), actively supported by Local Government Units, stakeholders, and Local Chief Executives in the area, the significant weakening of the CTG and their mass support is evident,” Villaflor said.

From 1 July 2022, to 9 August 2024, a total of 94 communist guerrillas were neutralized, 16 of them were high-value individuals. Fourteen key leaders have either surrendered, been apprehended, or were killed in the ongoing military operations of the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) throughout Eastern Visayas.

The military was also able to recover 148 high and low-powered firearms and seized 90 anti-personnel mines.

Maj. Gen. Camilo Z. Ligayo, commander of the 8ID, said that these developments underscore the relentless efforts and commitment of the military and government to restore peace and security in the region.

“This demonstrates that the CTGs (communist terrorist groups) in the region are now leaderless and powerless. They continue to weaken and disintegrate as your Philippine Army persistently pursues them, ensuring that no one is left to bring violence to our communities,” Ligayo said.

“I urge the remaining NPA members, especially those who are still hesitant, to surrender now and lay down your arms. The government is ready to help you start a new life,” he added.