Smuggled agricultural goods seized

Authorities reported that joint operatives from the Bureau of Customs (BoC) and Department of Agriculture (DA) seized millions of pesos worth of smuggled agricultural products in Navotas City last 15 August 2024.

The agencies said in a statement that a tip led them to a compound in Dagat-dagatan where they discovered two cold storage units filled with onions, carrots, tomatoes, mushrooms and other goods.

Reports said that the seized onions alone were valued at about P21.2 million, while the carrots were worth about P13.48 million.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the government would crack down on smuggling to protect local farmers and ensure food safety.

“We want to assure our farmers that we will protect their livelihood from smuggling and other unfair trade practices,” Laurel said. “Actions like these are also meant to ensure food safety and promote food security in the country.”

Meantime, the Bureau of Plant Industry has ordered a halt to the issuance of import permits for onions and tomatoes.

Officials said the warehouse owners could face charges for misdeclaration and regulated importation.

The joint operation also involved the Northern Police District, Navotas police, and local barangay officials.

Intelligence Group Deputy commissioner Juvymax Uy, whose team received and verified the information, lauded the operation and underscored the importance of a whole-of-government approach to curbing smuggling.

“Coordinating with relevant agencies ensures the safety of our markets and consumers. These operations are crucial in driving the message to these organizations that our intention is to pulverize them to the ground,” said Uy.

The owners and representatives of the cold storage facilities will possibly face charges in violation of Sec. 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) and Sec. 117 (regulated importation) in relation to Sec. 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) of Republic Act 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.