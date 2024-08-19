Dengue outbreak declaration seen

The Department of Health (DoH) revealed on Monday that the Philippines is likely to declare a dengue outbreak amid a spike in cases.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said that there have been 136,161 dengue cases from 1 January to 3 August 2024 — a 33 percent increase from the same period last year.

“I will also declare a dengue outbreak,” Herbosa said. “Based on my conversation with the Epidemiology Bureau director, dengue cases have already reached outbreak levels.”

While deaths from the mosquito-borne disease have dropped, several areas have already declared their own outbreaks, including Iloilo province, Capiz and Ormoc City.

To combat dengue, the Health Department promotes the “4S” strategy: search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds, self-protection measures, seek early consultation and support fogging.