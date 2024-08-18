Chinese fugitives fall

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday reported that its operatives arrested three Chinese national in Pasay City who were wanted in their home country and facing multiple criminal charges in the Philippines.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the Chinese nationals as Jun Chen, Hongru Zhang and Hao Zhen, who were apprehended last 13 August in Barangay Tambo by operatives of the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU).

Tansingco said the arrests were made following a request from the Chinese government, which informed the BI of the fugitives’ presence in the country.

The trio is wanted in Jinjiang, China, for unspecified crimes, according to BI-FSU Acting chief Rendel Ryan Sy.

But before the three can be deported, they must face criminal charges for robbery, grave coercion, illegal detention, gun possession and illegal drug selling filed by the Parañaque City prosecutor’s office.

“They can only be deported after the criminal cases against them are resolved, and if convicted, they will have to first serve their sentence in jail,” Tansingco said.

The BI chief narrated that the charges stemmed from the kidnapping and illegal detention of a Vietnamese national, who was rescued by police.

Sy said the three are now considered undocumented aliens as their passports have been revoked by the Chinese government.

They are currently in the custody of Parañaque police.