Beyond bar chow at The Canary

The very first hotel in the Bonifacio Global City area, F1 Hotel Manila, continues to amp up its dining outlets in its effort to be one of the food destinations in Taguig City’s prime business hub, aside from offering better accommodation options.

This time, the hotel is adding more items to the menu of The Canary, its poolside bar and restaurant, which has been one of the places to unwind, especially when roof-deck bars became vogue. The new additions range from light snacks and bites to filling dishes. The updated menu is said to showcase the imagination of its culinary team led by its executive chef Billy Laigo.