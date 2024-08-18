Beyond bar chow at The Canary

The very first hotel in the Bonifacio Global City area, F1 Hotel Manila, continues to amp up its dining outlets in its effort to be one of the food destinations in Taguig City’s prime business hub, aside from offering better accommodation options.
This time, the hotel is adding more items to the menu of The Canary, its poolside bar and restaurant, which has been one of the places to unwind, especially when roof-deck bars became vogue. The new additions range from light snacks and bites to filling dishes. The updated menu is said to showcase the imagination of its culinary team led by its executive chef Billy Laigo.
A recommended snack or appetizer is a classic American comfort food but made handy and fun to eat — the Crispy Mac and Cheese Balls.
The creamy mac and cheese is formed into balls and then deep-fried with deep golden crust. The balls are crunchy on the outside and a little gooey on the inside. They are accompanied by a cheese dip for those who are fond of cheese.
Pizzas are also offered but in miniature, called Pizzettas, coming various toppings that include Margherita, Hawaiian, mushroom, and pepperoni. On the other hand, the charcuterie board presents an array of assorted cold cuts, cheeses, nuts and dried fruits, making it an ideal choice for sharing.
For more filling options, there are the fried chicken wings, available in Diavolo, Salted Egg, and Plain varieties.
The menu also features the sweet and savory combination of bacon and waffles with maple wood-smoked bacon served with golden waffles. One may opt for the chicken karaage and waffle combo, which has Japanese-style fried chicken. For the sweet tooth, the waffle ala mode is a treat topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Among the Filipino-inspired dishes is the Crispy Pork Belly Sisig that comes on a sizzling plate and is packed with the flavors of pork belly instead of the usual ingredients of pork jowl and pig ears. A vegan option is available — the tofu sisig, with tofu, bell pepper and onion. Their own version of the gambas is also a must-try, a rich combination plump shrimps, tomato, cream and neverone rosso with a hint of spice.
Also try their new cocktails —Tropical Sunset (gin, watermelon, lemon, vermouth and simple syrup) and Beach Bum (aged rum, lime juice, simple syrup and kaffir leaf) — and the lychee slush, a refreshing non-alcoholic drink that captures the sweetness of the fruit.
For those looking for classic bar chow with a twist or elevated preparation, The Canary is one of the top choices.
Exclusive loyalty membership program relaunched
While dining at The Canary, one can check out its newly relaunched loyalty membership program called Privileges, the hotel’s way of thanking guests for their patronage.
The loyalty membership program consists of three types of membership — Silver, Gold and Platinum. The higher the tier, the more exclusive rewards one will get. It offers a variety of exclusive benefits and rewards tailored to meet one’s needs and preferences, including access to special member-only rates and discounts on rooms, dining and other services, complimentary room upgrades based on availability, birthday rewards to celebrate your special day with exclusive discounts, and exclusive offers and promotions from the hotel’s partners. To join, one may simply sign up online through their website (privileges.f1hotelmanila.com).
To learn more about Privileges, visit privileges.f1hotelmanila.com. For inquiries and table reservations at The Canary, call 8928-9888 or visit website at www.f1hotelmanila.com.