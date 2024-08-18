A pocket full of stories

The pop-up felt like you were transported to a style oasis where there are a lot of fashion finds. Light and full of brights, the good vibe setting was in living color. All those embroidered detail, from tops to a range of stylish works of art, creates her mark of distinction. Love Mich’s uncompromised authenticity that shines in every modern creation. The well-attended event had a lot of pretty little things too like precious accessories that would simply match or complement any piece on the rack. But generally, this understated and unassuming pop up is a must-go to and is as real as it gets. Purposeful pieces meant to tell or be part of or create a story. That’s what fashion is really all about.

Drop by Mich Araullo’s pop-up store at the Power Plant Mall. It runs only until the end of August.