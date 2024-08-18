SOCIAL SET

A pocket full of stories

Fashion finds at the pop-up store.
Mich Araullo started her pop-up store first week of August at the second floor of Powerplant Mall at the Rockwell Center and according to a source, she’s running out of stock. The talented designer, known for her luxe feminine and relaxed yet refined aesthetic in tropical resort wear, is nothing but a super must-have. On opening day, the dresses were selling like hotcakes and seemed the most-coveted pieces.

Anna Palabyab Rufino
Cedie Vargas
Joteen Jimenez and Beaver Lopez.
Kaye Recto
Vernice Songco, Rita Nazareno, Nana Songco, Mich Araullo Razon, Joey Araullo, two kids Luisa and Alba Songco.
Lulu Araullo
Mark and Joey Araullo.
The pop-up felt like you were transported to a style oasis where there are a lot of fashion finds. Light and full of brights, the good vibe setting was in living color. All those embroidered detail, from tops to a range of stylish works of art, creates her mark of distinction. Love Mich’s uncompromised authenticity that shines in every modern creation. The well-attended event had a lot of pretty little things too like precious accessories that would simply match or complement any piece on the rack. But generally, this understated and unassuming pop up is a must-go to and is as real as it gets. Purposeful pieces meant to tell or be part of or create a story. That’s what fashion is really all about.

Drop by Mich Araullo’s pop-up store at the Power Plant Mall. It runs only until the end of August.

good vibe setting was in living color.
Jill Mariano
Popsie Gamboa
Raissa Pasion and daughter.
Sunshine Puey and Cecille Hontiveros.
Sabrina Acosta and son.
Vernice Songco, Monica Arcenas, Mich Araullo Razon, Ann Arcenas and Nana Songco.
