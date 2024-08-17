Quezon City fire dep’t best in metro

The Quezon City Fire Department (QCFD), led by Sr. Supt. Florian Guerrero, was honored as the “Best Fire District” in Metro Manila during the 33rd Bureau of Fire Protection, National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) anniversary celebration over the weekend.

BFP-NCR Chief Fire Supt. Nahum Tarroza praised the QCFD for its outstanding performance, achievements, and unwavering commitment to the bureau’s mandate.

“QCFD has distinguished itself through its exceptional service, remarkable leadership, and innovations, setting a benchmark for other fire districts in the metropolis. This recognition is well deserved,” Tarroza said.

The award was presented on 15 August during the BFP-NCR’s 33rd-anniversary celebration at the Villar Sipag Complex in Las Piñas City.