GNPD’s HRA dep’t bags Best HR Practices Award

MARIVELES, Bataan — Top officials of GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) revealed Friday that GNPD’s Human Resources and Administration (HRA) department has bagged the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan’s Best HR Practices Award.

GNDP is one of the biggest locators in the FAB.

“GNPD emerged as a twin beacon of triumph, capturing prestigious awards that underscored its unwavering commitment to employee welfare including GNPD’s Human Resources and Administration (HRA) department bagging the Best HR Practices Award,” said Arcel Madrid, AVP for community relations of GNPD and GNPower Mariveles Energy Center, Ltd. Co. (GMEC).

He said the brainchild in the department’s success was the groundbreaking gFlex program, a revolutionary approach that empowers employees to curate their benefit packages, transforming the traditional employer-employee relationship into a collaborative partnership.

Strategic alignment with AboitizPower

This program, Madrid said, was born from the HRA’s strategic alignment with AboitizPower last 2023. It allows employees to customize their benefit packages.

gFlex works by dividing benefits into three CBS, that is, Core Benefits which will be retained to provide employees a minimum level of economic security; Convertible Benefits which employees can convert or sell to gFlex points, and; Collectible Benefits that employees can collect or buy based on prescribed guidelines and available gFlex points.

Depending on the employee, they have the freedom and authority to convert their benefits.

For instance, Madrid pointed out, employees may trade P5,000 from their annual medical reimbursement and use that money as reimbursed fuel expenses or spend it on shopping, travel, self-care sessions at the spa, or gift certificates of their choice.

They may also use their gFlex points to give to their chosen charity or beneficiary, invest it into their retirement or burial plans, or utilize it for home repairs, car maintenance, and more.

Win-win proposition

Ireene Bagtas, the assistant vice president for HR Business Partner, described the gFlex as a “win-win” proposition, emphasizing that it not only enriches the lives of employees but also strengthens the company’s core.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve our employees,” she expressed, her voice brimming with passion. “This is more than just a job; it’s a calling. Our unwavering commitment to their welfare is the cornerstone of our organization’s success.”

The success of gFlex is evident in the program’s rapid expansion. Since its launch in 2023 with 88 employees, gFlex has seen a remarkable 61 percent increase in participation, with 142 employees enrolled in Cycle 2.

This growth is accompanied by a substantial increase in the total amount of employee benefits, rising from P917,302.40 in 2023 to P1,848,594.01 in 2024.

While the HRA department’s triumph was a testament to GNPD’s innovative spirit, the company’s dedication to fostering individual excellence was equally evident.

Outstanding Job Performance Award

Meanwhile, GNPD Systems Administrator Raymond Yambao was given the Outstanding Job Performance Award, a recognition that celebrated his exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to his work.

Despite battling personal health challenges, Yambao’s commitment to his role earned him the prestigious title of the first-ever “Pambihero” in 2023.

“I owe this recognition to my incredible team,” Yambao humbly remarked. “Their support has been instrumental to my success. I encourage everyone to approach their work with passion and dedication. Remember, your job is not just a source of income but a platform to make a difference,” he said,

The combined brilliance of the gFlex program and Yambao’s extraordinary achievements serve as a testament to GNPD’s unwavering commitment to its employees and its relentless pursuit of operational excellence.

As the company continues to illuminate the path forward, its dual triumph at the AFAB Stakeholders’ Night stands as a radiant beacon of inspiration for the entire GNPD community.